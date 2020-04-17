Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:NET opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,717,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,708 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,419,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

