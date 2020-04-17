Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:NET opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.28.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.