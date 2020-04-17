Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Visa (NYSE:V) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.
Visa stock opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.31. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $14,190,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.