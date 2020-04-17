Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative net margin of 277.54% and a negative return on equity of 276.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Bioscience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

