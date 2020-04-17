BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace. The Company’s first product, PURE EPTM System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory. The system is indicated for use under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data. This novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision-making during electrophysiology procedures in patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. “

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioSig Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

BSGM opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,199,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BioSig Technologies by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 13.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.