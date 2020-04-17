Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BWFG. TheStreet downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.91. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. Analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc Stock
Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc Stock
Visa Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
Visa Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group
Aytu Bioscience Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Aytu Bioscience Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
BioSig Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
BioSig Technologies Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Bankwell Financial Group Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Bankwell Financial Group Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Craig E. Boelte Sells 1,400 Shares of Paycom Software Inc Stock
Craig E. Boelte Sells 1,400 Shares of Paycom Software Inc Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report