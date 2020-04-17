Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BWFG. TheStreet downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.91. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. Analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.