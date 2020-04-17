Craig E. Boelte Sells 1,400 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $206.71 on Friday. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.45.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.06.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.