Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) to Neutral

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.46. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

