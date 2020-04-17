Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.68. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.