Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $302,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VCRA opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $35.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCRA shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.