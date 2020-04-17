Chad M. Robins Sells 10,620 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $300,970.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,385,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $28.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

