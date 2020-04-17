Yubao Li Acquires 260,000 Shares of CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Director Yubao Li bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.43 on Friday. CTI Industries Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.
CTI Industries Company Profile
Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for CTI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.