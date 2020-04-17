Yubao Li Acquires 260,000 Shares of CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Director Yubao Li bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.43 on Friday. CTI Industries Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

CTI Industries Company Profile

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Receive News & Ratings for CTI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bouygues to Neutral
Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Bouygues to Neutral
Essential Utilities Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group
Essential Utilities Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group
Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc Stock
Brent D. Lang Sells 14,336 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc Stock
Chad M. Robins Sells 10,620 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Stock
Chad M. Robins Sells 10,620 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Stock
Yubao Li Acquires 260,000 Shares of CTI Industries Corp. Stock
Yubao Li Acquires 260,000 Shares of CTI Industries Corp. Stock
General L.P. Standard Acquires 72,642 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. Stock
General L.P. Standard Acquires 72,642 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report