Yubao Li Acquires 260,000 Shares of CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock

CTI Industries Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Director Yubao Li bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $260,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CTIB opened at $1.43 on Friday. CTI Industries Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

CTI Industries Company Profile

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and distributes consumer and film products for commercial and industrial uses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; and other inflatable toy items.

