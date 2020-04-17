General L.P. Standard Acquires 72,642 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 72,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $197,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 715,025 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75.

On Monday, March 30th, General L.P. Standard acquired 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $1,015,030.25.

On Wednesday, April 1st, General L.P. Standard acquired 589,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $1,626,951.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, General L.P. Standard acquired 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72.

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard acquired 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.68 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

