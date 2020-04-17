General L.P. Standard Acquires 72,642 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 72,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $197,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 15th, General L.P. Standard purchased 166,000 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $421,640.00.
- On Friday, April 3rd, General L.P. Standard purchased 715,025 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $1,794,712.75.
- On Monday, March 30th, General L.P. Standard acquired 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $1,015,030.25.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, General L.P. Standard acquired 589,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $1,626,951.00.
- On Wednesday, March 25th, General L.P. Standard acquired 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72.
- On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard acquired 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92.
- On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard acquired 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16.
NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.68 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $213.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.24.
Several brokerages have commented on NCMI. BidaskClub lowered National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark downgraded National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.
