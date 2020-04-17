Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00.
- On Tuesday, February 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $288,480.00.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
