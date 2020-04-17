Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $270,240.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $288,480.00.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,037,045 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $161,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,029 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,754,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

