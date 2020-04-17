Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $181,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,503.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $169,312.50.

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $158,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Michael Rice sold 2,190 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $32,893.80.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $256,687.50.

On Thursday, February 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $265,687.50.

BLFS opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.47. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 40.42% and a return on equity of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 211,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on BLFS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.42.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.