$128.65 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will report $128.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $131.10 million and the lowest is $125.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $131.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $549.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.80 million to $583.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $632.59 million, with estimates ranging from $567.90 million to $672.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,685 shares of company stock valued at $988,209 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Semtech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $42.45 on Friday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.65.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

