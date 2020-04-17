OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will report sales of $88.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.52 million. OceanFirst Financial reported sales of $73.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year sales of $355.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $351.70 million to $358.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.78 million, with estimates ranging from $352.10 million to $369.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $13.79 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.