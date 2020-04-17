CenterPoint Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 12,624 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 490% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,139 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,343,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,750,000 after acquiring an additional 800,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $141,646,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.94.

NYSE CNP opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

