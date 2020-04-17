Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Call Options (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,639 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average volume of 462 call options.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $388,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,302,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,415 shares of company stock worth $1,526,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

TRHC stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

