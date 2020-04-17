Tabula Rasa HealthCare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,617 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the typical volume of 460 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Dennis Helling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $388,720.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 767,701 shares in the company, valued at $37,302,591.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,751 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3,274.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

TRHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

