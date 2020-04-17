Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

Olin stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $63,189,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter worth $33,729,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Olin by 3,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after buying an additional 834,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Olin by 427.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 641,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 796.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

