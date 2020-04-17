Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.34. Laramide Resources shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 744,711 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

About Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

