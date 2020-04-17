KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $67.53

KBC Groep NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.53 and traded as low as $47.48. KBC Groep shares last traded at $47.48, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

About KBC Groep (OTCMKTS:KBCSF)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. It accepts deposits; offers home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, asset management, and life and non-life insurance; payments, and money and debt market services; investment fund solutions; brokerage and corporate finance, foreign trade finance, cash management, leasing, etc.; and other specialized financial products and services.

