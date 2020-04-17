Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce sales of $154.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.70 million and the highest is $155.20 million. Trustmark posted sales of $149.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $610.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $622.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $613.97 million, with estimates ranging from $596.70 million to $636.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,315,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,502,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 122,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 730,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,221,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK opened at $23.15 on Friday. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

