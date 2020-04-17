Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,245 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

