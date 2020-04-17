Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ (TEVA) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.
TEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $15.72.
In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares in the company, valued at $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 159,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,245 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.76% of the company’s stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
