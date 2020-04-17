UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur UBS auf Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 13,50 Franken belassen. Analyst Jon Peace passte sein Bewertungsmodell in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie an die vorab veroffentlichten Eckdaten zum ersten Quartal an./ag/zb

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.04.2020 / 02:08 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $9.19 on Friday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 944.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in UBS Group by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

