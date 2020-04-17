Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $931,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,225 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.