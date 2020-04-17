$164.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce $164.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.00 million and the highest is $173.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $173.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year sales of $696.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $741.17 million, with estimates ranging from $707.50 million to $769.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.40 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 308,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 1,122.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 943,697 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 389,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,255 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 287,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares in the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWIR opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.