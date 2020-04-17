Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $405,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,591 shares of company stock worth $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of SCHW opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

