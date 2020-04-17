Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $274.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

