Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $167.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.52. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

