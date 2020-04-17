Arden Trust Co Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 528,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 534.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $121.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

