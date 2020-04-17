Arden Trust Co Acquires 669 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $62.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.