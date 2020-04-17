Arden Trust Co Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

DIS stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

