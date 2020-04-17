Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,867 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.