Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $323,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,962 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,181,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $250,286,000 after buying an additional 4,000,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after buying an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,285,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,117,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

