Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 360 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $298.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

