Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

