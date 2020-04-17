Alpha Windward LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,490,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,478,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,635,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,442,000 after purchasing an additional 902,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 496.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829,974 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

