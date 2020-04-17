Alpha Windward LLC Buys 4,680 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,463 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 361,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $681.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.72.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.