iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Holdings Lowered by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,697,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,603,000 after buying an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 149,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 29,381 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.61 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.48.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

