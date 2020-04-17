Alpha Windward LLC Purchases 1,395 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 815.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

NYSE:SPG opened at $53.10 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.