AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,223.18 ($55.55).

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,408.65 ($44.84) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,595.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,299.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, with a total value of £172,600 ($227,045.51). Also, insider Peter Herweck bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($116,153.64).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

