J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 201.39 ($2.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Analyst Recommendations for J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AVEVA Group Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
AVEVA Group Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
J Sainsbury Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank
J Sainsbury Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank
Fresnillo Price Target Raised to GBX 700
Fresnillo Price Target Raised to GBX 700
Avast Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
Avast Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
ValiRx Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83
ValiRx Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report