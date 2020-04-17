J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.15 ($3.17).

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 201.39 ($2.65) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 211.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 171.19 ($2.25) and a 12 month high of £201.30 ($264.80).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

