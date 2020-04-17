Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s current price.

FRES has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 686.78 ($9.03).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 730.20 ($9.61) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 654.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 641.16. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 456.51 ($6.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 921.20 ($12.12).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

