Avast (LON:AVST) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVST has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avast in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Avast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 469.89 ($6.18).

LON:AVST opened at GBX 444.60 ($5.85) on Friday. Avast has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 552 ($7.26). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 423.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.35.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

