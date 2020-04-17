ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ValiRx Plc (LON:VAL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $5.50. ValiRx shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 7,156,974 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $443,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -8.28.

ValiRx Company Profile (LON:VAL)

ValiRx plc, a biotechnology oncology focused company, engages in developing novel treatments for cancer and associated biomarkers in the United Kingdom. Its proprietary GeneICE technology enables the selective silencing of specific genes by targeted histone deacetylation leading to chromatin condensation.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AVEVA Group Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
AVEVA Group Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
J Sainsbury Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank
J Sainsbury Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank
Fresnillo Price Target Raised to GBX 700
Fresnillo Price Target Raised to GBX 700
Avast Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
Avast Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
ValiRx Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83
ValiRx Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report