Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Tuesday, April 14th. Dougherty & Co analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

CMCO opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

