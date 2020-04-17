Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for GYM Group (LON:GYM)

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GYM. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 310.43 ($4.08).

Shares of GYM opened at GBX 166 ($2.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.58 million and a PE ratio of 63.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 167.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 249.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. GYM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

GYM Group (LON:GYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 7.70 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Equities research analysts forecast that GYM Group will post 889.9997827 EPS for the current year.

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

