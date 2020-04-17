Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.37). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.20 ($2.65).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.69. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

