Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 180 ($2.37). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.20 ($2.65).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 125.10 ($1.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $647.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.69. Hochschild Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AVEVA Group Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
AVEVA Group Price Target Cut to GBX 4,200 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group
J Sainsbury Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank
J Sainsbury Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank
Fresnillo Price Target Raised to GBX 700
Fresnillo Price Target Raised to GBX 700
Avast Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
Avast Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group
ValiRx Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83
ValiRx Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Decreased by Analyst
Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Columbus McKinnon Corp. Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report