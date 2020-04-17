Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Polypipe Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Polypipe Group from GBX 626 ($8.23) to GBX 576 ($7.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polypipe Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 515.20 ($6.78).

Shares of LON PLP opened at GBX 458.79 ($6.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $922.15 million and a P/E ratio of 18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 495.73. Polypipe Group has a 52-week low of GBX 365 ($4.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($8.16).

Polypipe Group (LON:PLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 29.60 ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 28.70 ($0.38) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Polypipe Group will post 2649.0001415 earnings per share for the current year.

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

